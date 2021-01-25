Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dana Spoone – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Marie Sanders – Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Public disorderly conduct
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.