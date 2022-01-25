Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Latoya Jeter - Clinton
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Amiee Walker - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
