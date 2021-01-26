Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Casey Caudill – Laurens
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Robert Donald – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.