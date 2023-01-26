Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Evelyn Barnett – Clinton
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Trafficking in cocaine, 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Markeem Brown – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Tai Dubuclet – Jonesboro
-Violation of City Ordinance
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
