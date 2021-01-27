Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christa Sutton – Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Jeremy Calvert – Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Disregarding stop sign
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Improper or defective head lights
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Collier Simmons – Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
