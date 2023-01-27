Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michelle Kaarlie – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Lila Kerson – Newberry
-Abuse of vulnerable adult
Lasheba Turner – Laurens
-Failure to report abuse, neglect of vulnerable adult
