Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Capuano – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
Franklin Anderson - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Watts - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
