Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Angela Anderson – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Karlynn Cannon – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Reginald Sims – Clinton
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
