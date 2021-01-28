Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shyheen Taylor – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
James Loveless II – Joanna
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Adam Nobles – Laurens
-Failure to possess registration card
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Dana Spoone - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
