Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Destine Coleman – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Wesley Funderburk - Laurens
-Felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results
Robert Johnson - Clinton
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Contempt of Municipal Court
