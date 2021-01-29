Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Corynthian Rice – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Wilbert Wright – Clinton
-Public Intoxication
Antone Blakely – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Attempted Murder
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
Amanda Gambrell - Laurens
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Kelly Lanford - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Richard Long - Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
