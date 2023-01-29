Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamir Booker
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Strong arm robbery
Steve Cheek – Gray Court (no photo available)
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
John Deadwyler – Clinton (no photo available)
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Michael Gray – Laurens (no photo available)
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Willie Mims – Laurens (no photo available)
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Juan Nava Morales – Laurens (no photo available)
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
James Smith – Laurens (no photo available)
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
