Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Foggy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.