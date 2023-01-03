Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kristin Norwood – Laurens

-Accessory after the fact to Felony

Thomas Jefferson – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Deanna Wright – Clinton

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

Tina Wood – Fountain Inn

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

Sherri Goggins – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Michael Howard – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Rhonda Davis – Waterloo

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care

-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements

Latasha Lovelist – Laurens

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Heather Norton – Laurens

-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

-Fugitive from justice warrant, non-crim.

Farrah Murphy – Greenwood

-Manufacture meth, 1st

Gary Kinner – Homeless

-Failure to pay property tax, 3rd and sub off

 