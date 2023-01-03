Today

Thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.