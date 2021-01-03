Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Terry Morse Jr. - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Jeremiah Wyatt - Clinton
-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
-Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Katrinia Landers - Ware Shoals
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
Joshua Taylor - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.