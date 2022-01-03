Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Autumn Spivey – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Brendan Williams - Clinton
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Michael Wyatt - Laurens
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
