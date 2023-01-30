Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the foothills and Piedmont of western North Carolina, and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy dense fog could linger in a few areas as late as noon today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&