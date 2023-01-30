Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Ashley – Joanna
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Lisa Booker – Clinton (No photo available)
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Brandon Carroll – Joanna (No photo available)
-Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Reuben Greene – Gray Court
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Prostitution - 1st offense
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon - 1st offense
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $5,000 or more
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
Victoria Harrison – Laurens (No photo available)
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Sharon Hill – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.