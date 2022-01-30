Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Marshall – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Roy Degerick Irby - Gray Court
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Attempted Murder
Anthony Massey - Gray Court
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Amanda Rivera - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
