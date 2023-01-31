Today

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.