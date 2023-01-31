Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available)
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Otis Little – Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Harley Parris – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Brian Radecke – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Bryant Simpson – Clinton (No photo available)
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Sheila Wheeler – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.