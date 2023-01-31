Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bobby Johnson – Clinton (no photo available)

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

Otis Little – Clinton

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Harley Parris – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Brian Radecke – Laurens

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Bryant Simpson – Clinton (No photo available)

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Sheila Wheeler – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

