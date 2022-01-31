Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tiquan Reeder - Laurens
-Domestic Violence of a high and aggravated nature
Nancy Graham - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Joseph Hill - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
