Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Ginn – Ware Shoals
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Kahari Allen - Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Nora Evon - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
