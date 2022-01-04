Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Sherfield Sr. – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Samantha Thurmond - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.