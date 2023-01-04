Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kelahn Latimore Brown – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Raymond McDowell – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Violation of City Ordinance
Marco Ruiz – Clinton
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Willie Johnson – Clinton
-Use of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs
-Violation of City Ordinance
Michael Rish – Waterloo
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Daytyious Harmon – Newberry
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Shaniah Godfrey – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Lori Cauble – Waterloo
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Christopher Richardson – Enoree
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Lutcher Williams – Laurens
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
John Trevino – Waterloo
-Traveling outside road on cultivated fields
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Thomas Powell – Joanna
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
