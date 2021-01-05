Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dallas Dodgen – Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Anthino Mangle - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
