Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kaitlyn Roberts – Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Brandon Crowe – Woodruff
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Adam Ward – Easley
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Dana Hill – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Melvin Stoddard – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
