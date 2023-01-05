Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kaitlyn Roberts – Gray Court

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

Brandon Crowe – Woodruff

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

Adam Ward – Easley

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Dana Hill – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Melvin Stoddard – Fountain Inn

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 