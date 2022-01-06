Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kareem Jackson – Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Christian Burton - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Howard - Gray Court
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Tyrone Neal - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
