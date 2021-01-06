Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Frankie Williamson – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Bobby Whitmore - Gray Court
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
