Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Benjamin Eller – Simpsonville

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card Theft

Melvin Stoddard – Fountain Inn

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Joshua Hudson

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

George McDonald – Cross Hill

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Barry Robinson – Clinton

-Violation of City Ordinance

 