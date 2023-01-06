Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Benjamin Eller – Simpsonville
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
Melvin Stoddard – Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Joshua Hudson
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
George McDonald – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Barry Robinson – Clinton
-Violation of City Ordinance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.