Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Adams – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Ricky Spurgeon – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Jerry Angeles – Clinton
-Purchase or possession of beer or wine by minor
Matthew Earle - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Kellen Ross - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Timothy Spencer - Anderson
-Murder
