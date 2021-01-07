Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jerrico Bailey – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

 

Arturo Guerra - Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Nicholas Cooper - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Brittany Green - Laurens

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 