Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jerrico Bailey – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Arturo Guerra - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Nicholas Cooper - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Brittany Green - Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
