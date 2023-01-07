Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marquidris Cunningham – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
-Common law, misprison of a felony
Justin Mathis – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Edward Sylvester – Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Quentin Rice – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Greg Vo – Clinton
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
