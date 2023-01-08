Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Howard Pate – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Kenni Darnell – Fountain Inn
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-Knowing and wilful neglect of a vulnerable adult
Taylor Wilkes – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Joshua Knight – Laurens
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Nga Vo – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
