Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ian Rice – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Casey Wilbanks - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Donald Satterfield - Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Jamarus Tribble - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
