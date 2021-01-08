Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamie Davis – Cross Hill
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Candy Tate - Joanna
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
