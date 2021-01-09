Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bryant Peay – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Andrea Rice - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Denna Wright - Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
