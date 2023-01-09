Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Montravious McMorris – Mountville
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Tiyanna Abney – Laurens
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Keyoka Blair – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Disregarding stop sign
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Johnston Chappell – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Larry Hart – Cross Hill
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Anthony Woods – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
Ronald Hines – Joanna
-Nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools
Brianna Rose – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Joseph Emery – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Rachel Garcia – Clinton
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
