Arrest Report for January 9

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Burdette II – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Kristen Ewing - Gray Court
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Xavier Philson - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
