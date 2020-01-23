Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sidney Cheeks – Laurens
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Terry Anderson – Laurens
Sex / Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree
James Bailey – Clinton
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kathy Grubbs – Woodruff
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joseph Lambert – Woodruff
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Brandon Massey – Greer
Disorderly conduct
Christopher Ruppe – Enoree
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Kristopher Valentine – Laurens
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Paul Wessels – Waterloo
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
