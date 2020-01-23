Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Sidney Cheeks – Laurens

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Terry Anderson – Laurens

Sex / Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree

James Bailey – Clinton

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Kathy Grubbs – Woodruff

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Joseph Lambert – Woodruff

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Brandon Massey – Greer

Disorderly conduct

Christopher Ruppe – Enoree

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Kristopher Valentine – Laurens

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Paul Wessels – Waterloo

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)