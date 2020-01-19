Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Edward Allgood – Greenville
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Kierre Hamilton – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
