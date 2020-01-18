Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Thomas Whitehead Jr. – Enoree

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Drugs/ Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3777)

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Karen Bell – Laurens

Contempt / Contempt of Circuit Court

Chad Callahan – Belton

Drugs / Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Jerry Grey – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Brandy Montgomery – Enoree

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol