Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Anthony Nix – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Drugs / Glue Sniffing, aromatic hydrocarbons unlawful

Chandra Blackwell – Honea Path

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Keemarreo Dillard – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Jessica Frame – Gray Court

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Alexis Valentin-Perez – Lugoff

Traffic / Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes

Janet Willimon – Waterloo

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree