Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Nix – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Drugs / Glue Sniffing, aromatic hydrocarbons unlawful
Chandra Blackwell – Honea Path
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Keemarreo Dillard – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Jessica Frame – Gray Court
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Alexis Valentin-Perez – Lugoff
Traffic / Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
Janet Willimon – Waterloo
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.