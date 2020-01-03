Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ethan Martin – Gray Court
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Bradley Duncan – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Billy Gleaton Sr. – Waterloo
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
David Gleaton – Waterloo
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Corey James – Clinton
DUS / Failure to pay property tax, 1st off (formerly CDR 2908)
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Shannon Lewis – Gray Court
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
