Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Ethan Martin – Gray Court

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

 

Bradley Duncan – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

 

Billy Gleaton Sr. – Waterloo

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

David Gleaton – Waterloo

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

Corey James – Clinton

DUS / Failure to pay property tax, 1st off (formerly CDR 2908)

Traffic / Reckless Driving

 

Shannon Lewis – Gray Court

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony