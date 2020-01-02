Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Katrina Burns – Laurens
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Jason Kennedy – Fountain Inn
Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Kimberley Lynch – Fountain Inn
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Heather Mata – Simpsonville
Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Issac Miller – address unlisted
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Justin Mull – Whitmire
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Karen Ridings – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
George Strickland Jr. – Laurens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
