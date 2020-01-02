Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Katrina Burns – Laurens

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Jason Kennedy – Fountain Inn

Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Kimberley Lynch – Fountain Inn

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 2nd offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Heather Mata – Simpsonville

Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Issac Miller – address unlisted

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Justin Mull – Whitmire

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Karen Ridings – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

George Strickland Jr. – Laurens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense