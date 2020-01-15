Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ronald Brown – Greenwood
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Darius Alexander – Columbia
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tommy Brown Jr. – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Coleman II – Greenwood
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Barry Davis – Ware Shoals
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Kevin Hill – Clinton
Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Rufus Jallah – Upper Darby, Pa.
Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Earl Laughlin Jr. – Hodges
Domestic / Violation of permanent restraining order (felony underlying conviction)
William Lindler – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Quinta McKissick – Woodruff
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Pamela South – Clinton
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Barbara Timms – Ware Shoals
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
