Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Ronald Brown – Greenwood

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Darius Alexander – Columbia

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Tommy Brown Jr. – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Robert Coleman II – Greenwood

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Barry Davis – Ware Shoals

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Kevin Hill – Clinton

Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Rufus Jallah – Upper Darby, Pa.

Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Earl Laughlin Jr. – Hodges

Domestic / Violation of permanent restraining order (felony underlying conviction)

William Lindler – Laurens

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Quinta McKissick – Woodruff

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Pamela South – Clinton

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Barbara Timms – Ware Shoals

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture