Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ronald Brown – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Alexus Lomax – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Toni Prevatte – Woodruff
Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
Stanley Reeder III – Clinton
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
