Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Ronald Brown – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

Alexus Lomax – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage

Toni Prevatte – Woodruff

Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

Stanley Reeder III – Clinton

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less