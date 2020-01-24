Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Azaerion Jones – Laurens

Murder / Murder

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Robert Derrick Jr. – Ware Shoals

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Jeremy James – Ware Shoals

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Wayne Jones – Gray Court

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Miranda Neal – Gray Court

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Brian Pickens – Fountain Inn

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Nakerrius Pressley – Laurens

Obstructing / Obstructing justice

Joel Robinson – Laurens

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Christopher Shepheard – Laurens

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

William Simpson – Fountain Inn

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Lauren Soldner – Spartanburg

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Heather Taylor – Laurens

Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Bobby Whitmore – Clinton

Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Brett Wyman – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense