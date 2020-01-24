Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Azaerion Jones – Laurens
Murder / Murder
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Robert Derrick Jr. – Ware Shoals
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Jeremy James – Ware Shoals
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Wayne Jones – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Miranda Neal – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Brian Pickens – Fountain Inn
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Nakerrius Pressley – Laurens
Obstructing / Obstructing justice
Joel Robinson – Laurens
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Christopher Shepheard – Laurens
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
William Simpson – Fountain Inn
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Lauren Soldner – Spartanburg
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Heather Taylor – Laurens
Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Bobby Whitmore – Clinton
Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Brett Wyman – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.