Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Jonathan Fuller – Gray Court

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Alexis Ervin – Norfolk, Va.

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Anthony Gantt – Laurens

FinanTC / Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

Amber Maloy – Gray Court

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Maxavious Valentine – Laurens

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Aaron Waters – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Steven Watts – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Ronald Williamson – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Chancey Woodruff – Laurens

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000