Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Fuller – Gray Court
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Alexis Ervin – Norfolk, Va.
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Anthony Gantt – Laurens
FinanTC / Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Amber Maloy – Gray Court
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Maxavious Valentine – Laurens
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Aaron Waters – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Steven Watts – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Ronald Williamson – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Chancey Woodruff – Laurens
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
