Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Weisner – Gray Court
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Beck – Enoree
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jason Kennedy – Lugoff
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Forgery / Forgery, no dollar amount involved
Raquail Long – Greenwood
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Catherine Ross – Blacksburg
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Jason Satterfield – Greenwood
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
