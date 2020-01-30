Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Travis Weisner – Gray Court

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Robert Beck – Enoree

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Jason Kennedy – Lugoff

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Forgery / Forgery, no dollar amount involved

Raquail Long – Greenwood

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less

Catherine Ross – Blacksburg

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder

Jason Satterfield – Greenwood

Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request