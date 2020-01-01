Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Gail Noack – Gray Court

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Arson / Arson - First degree

Kanyiah Fuller – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Amanda Gambrell – Laurens

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Richard Oyeneyin – Clinton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Samantha Wade – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less