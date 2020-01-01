Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gail Noack – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Arson / Arson - First degree
Kanyiah Fuller – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Amanda Gambrell – Laurens
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Richard Oyeneyin – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Samantha Wade – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
