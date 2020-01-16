Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Christopher Clifton – Gray Court

Traffic / Unlawful turning, turning from wrong lane or improper signal

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Nicholas Ambrusio – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Cameron Barker – Clinton

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Micheal Davis – Fountain Inn

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Melvin Gray Jr. – Enoree

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Judith Hughes – Ware Shoals

Alcohol / Unlawful manufacture, transfer, or possession of distillery - 1st offense

Deborah Johnson – McCormick

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Catherine Knight – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Javario Miller – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Jon Murdock – Laurens

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Amber Perry – Chesnee

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Ian Rice – Clinton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report

Traffic / Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury