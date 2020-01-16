Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Clifton – Gray Court
Traffic / Unlawful turning, turning from wrong lane or improper signal
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Nicholas Ambrusio – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Cameron Barker – Clinton
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Micheal Davis – Fountain Inn
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Melvin Gray Jr. – Enoree
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Judith Hughes – Ware Shoals
Alcohol / Unlawful manufacture, transfer, or possession of distillery - 1st offense
Deborah Johnson – McCormick
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Catherine Knight – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Javario Miller – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Jon Murdock – Laurens
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Amber Perry – Chesnee
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Ian Rice – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
Traffic / Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
