Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Andrew Abercrombie – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Kidnapping / Kidnapping

Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Robert Davis – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Prescription / Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription

Price Grant III – Laurens

Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.

Jose Guevara-Ramirez – Greenwood

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

Matthew Henderson – Ware Shoals

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Travis Kuykendall – Mountville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Ronald Padgett Jr. – Waterloo

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Meghanne Powell – Laurens

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Debra Pratt – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Tony Sherfield Sr. – Clinton

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature