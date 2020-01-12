Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Andrew Abercrombie – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Kidnapping / Kidnapping
Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Robert Davis – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Prescription / Unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug or device without prescription
Price Grant III – Laurens
Robbery / Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Sex / Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Jose Guevara-Ramirez – Greenwood
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Traffic / Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Matthew Henderson – Ware Shoals
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Travis Kuykendall – Mountville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Ronald Padgett Jr. – Waterloo
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Meghanne Powell – Laurens
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Debra Pratt – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Tony Sherfield Sr. – Clinton
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
